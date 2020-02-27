At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Logan Police Officer Ray Ohl saw a subject dressed fully in black walking down an alley near the Logan Public Library.
According to Logan Police Chief Zach Cavalier, Ohl asked the subject, who was behaving suspiciously, where he was going.
The male subject, later identified as Brock Eugene Kuhlman, replied that he was going home.
Ohl exited his vehicle to talk to the subject, and at that point, Kuhlman began running through back yards, fleeing from Ohl.
Ohl, along with K9 Piko, searched for and obtained evidence following an unsuccessful search for Kuhlman, including a wig and beanie that had fallen off of Kuhlman’s head while he fled and a cell phone.
Officers from the Missouri Valley and Woodbine police departments, as well as Harrison County Sheriff’s Office personnel, assisted in the search for Kuhlman to no immediate avail.
Ohl put out a Crime Stoppers alert with a minimum $300 reward for information leading to Kuhlman’s arrest.
At approximately 4:45 that afternoon, following a reliable anonymous tip through Harrison County Crime Stoppers, Kuhlman was successfully apprehended in an apartment at 117 S. Maple Ave. in Logan.
Sergeant Killpack of the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Woodbine Police Officer Schilling assisted Ohl with the capture.
Kuhlman was transported to the Harrison County jail without further incident, and according to Cavalier, he is held on two outstanding felony warrants from Monona County with possible local charges pending.
