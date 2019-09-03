The American Legion Auxiliary met on Aug. 1 at the Beef ‘N’ Brew with nine members present.
The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Had a good turnout for Bingo, so was able to make a good deposit. Will have loose meats and hot dogs Sunday, no cold sandwiches. Still have two pies, so will use them. Shirley will make a dessert, and Florice will make an apple pie. Pam will bring a big bag of mixed chips.
Motion was made by Florice and seconded by Sharon to treat the Legion/Veterans to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Beef in honor of Veterans Day instead of having a potluck or soup supper.
Members… your dues are due and payable; they are $25 a year, so please get them to Glenda as soon as possible.
Next meeting will be Sept. 5 at the Beef at 9:30. No further business; meeting closed with a prayer led by Mavis Skow.
Shirley Hesse
President/Treasurer
