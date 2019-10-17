The American Legion Auxiliary met on Oct. 3 at the Beef ‘N’ Brew with seven members present.
The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Had a good turnout for Bingo, so was able to make a good deposit. Decided to stay with our same menu for the next Bingo as it seems to go over real good.
Have had thank yous from the veterans in the nursing home for their gift certificate.
We have Bingo at the nursing home on Friday, Oct. 11. Shirley will get more prizes to fill in with what Nellie has and will order a cake for refreshments. Be at the home around 1:30 as Bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Bingo is Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Legion Hall. Glenda will get the hamburger for loose meats, Marjorie will get two packs of hot dogs, Barb will get the buns for loose-meats, and Delores will get buns for hot dogs. Mavis will get a chocolate pie, and Shirley will make a banana cream and coconut cream pie.
We will wait and do something for the veterans in the nursing home for Christmas instead of Halloween.
A reminder dues are payable, should be receiving our notice by mail soon.
Remember, we are treating the Legion/Veterans to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Beef at 9 a.m. in honor of Veterans Day instead of having a potluck or soup supper. Legion guys get the word out.
Next meeting will be Nov. 7 at the Beef at 9:30. No further business. Meeting closed with a prayer led by Mavis Skow.
Shirley Hesse,
President/Secretary
