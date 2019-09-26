The American Legion Auxiliary met on Sept. 5 at the Beef N Brew with 10 members present.
The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Had a good turnout for Bingo, so was able to make a good deposit. Decided to stay with our same menu for the next Bingo as it seems to go over real good.
Nellie gave a report on the Food Pantry. Had 26 people come in during August, and so far in September have had 14. Still need help if anyone cares to volunteer. just contact Nellie for the days.
A reminder, dues are payable. Should be receiving our notice by mail soon.
Remember we are treating the Legion/Veterans to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Beef N Brew at 9 a.m. in honor of Veterans Day instead of having a potluck or soup supper. Legion guys get the word out.
Next meeting will be Oct. 3 at the Beef at 9:30 a.m. No further business. Meeting closed with a prayer led by Mavis Skow.
Shirley Hesse
President/Secretary
