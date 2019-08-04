The American Legion Auxiliary met on July 11 at the Beef N Brew with 10 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
There was no deposit for the last Bingo, so prices were discussed. Will raise some of them, and Shirley will put a copy up so they can see what they are ordering.
Bingo for this month: Florice will make loosemeats, and Shirley will buy the buns. The price will be $2.00. Connie got the pies and will charge $1.25 a slice. Regular sandwiches will remain $1.25. Cake will be 75 cents and chips 50 cents. Sharon will get a big bag of assorted chips and Connie will make 6 double sandwiches. Motion carried to pay Connie $18.90 for four pies to be used at bingo.
Motion made by Sharon and seconded by Mavis to give our veterans in the nursing home each a gift certificate for $25.00 from Kraft Clothing. Motion carried.
After much discussion, it was voted to give $125.00 for the dress down in Sioux City. Will do more discussion next year.
Members…..your dues are due and payable; they are $25.00 a year, so please get them to Glenda as soon as possible. If anyone has taken dish towels from the Legion home to wash, would you please get them returned as soon as possible. Thank you.
Next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Beef. No further business; the meeting closed with a prayer led by Mavis Skow.
Shirley Hesse
President/Secretary
