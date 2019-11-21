The American Legion Auxiliary met on Nov. 7 at the Beef ‘N’ Brew in Mapleton with five members present.
The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Had a good turnout for Bingo, so was able to make a good deposit. Decided to stay with the same menu for the next Bingo as it seems to go over real good.
We will be giving apples to the personnel at school for National Education Week. Florice, Leo, and Shirley will be taking them to school and get them in boxes on Monday, Nov. 18.
Remember, if you haven’t paid your dues, please get them in.
The auxiliary treated nine veterans for breakfast for Veterans Day. Thank you guys for coming and for your service.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 5m at the Beef at 9:30 a.m. Hope to see all of you then.
Shirley Hesse,
President/Secretary
