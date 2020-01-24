The American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, Jan. 2, with 10 members present. The minutes of the previous meeting and treasurer’s reports were accepted. There was no old business.
New business was the monthly Bingo. Florice will check on hamburger prices. Mavis will furnish one pie, Glenda two pies, and Shirley will furnish one pie and cook the hamburger. Pam has donated little bags of chips, so they will probably last for several months. Florice will get two packages of hot dogs. Shirley will check on the buns, ice, plates, and whatever down at the hall. With Tom being gone, may have to come early to help set up.
The adopt-a-families were discussed. There were 23 signed up and 19 were adopted. So people we must think a litter harder next year and help out more.
The ladies volunteer on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Food Pantry. There are only two or three that are available to help, so ladies or even gentlemen, if you have some time on your hands and would like to help out, please contact the Food Pantry at 712-881-1128 to volunteer your much-needed services. You do not have to be a Legionnaire or member of the Auxiliary to help.
The Legion has invited the Auxiliary ladies to breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 8 a.m., at the Beef ‘N’ Brew.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Feb 6, at 9:30 a.m., at the Beef N Brew.
Shirley Hesse,
President/Secretary
