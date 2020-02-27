The American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, Feb. 6, with 10 members present. Meeting was called to order by President Shirley. Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was recited.
Chaplain, Mavis Skow, led the prayer and was followed by everyone repeating the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Glenda; it was approved.
Bingo went real well, so will have same menu. It was decided who would bring what for the next one. Decided to raise the pie price to $1.50.
County meeting will be coming up, and the auxiliary is to have the officers… president and secretary/treasurer. Marla volunteered to be secretary/treasurer and Shirley, President. This is for one year only.
Reminded members that Legion is treating the Auxiliary members to breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 12 at the Beef.
No further business. Color bearer retired the colors. Next meeting will be Thursday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. at the Beef.
Shirley Hesse,
President/Secretary
