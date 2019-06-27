The American Legion Auxiliary met on June 6 at the Beef ‘N Brew with 11 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shirley Hesse. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Old business: The Memorial Day luncheon was discussed and changes made in the menu.
New business: Election of officers was held; President, Shirley Hesse; Vice President, Pam Bueoy; Secretary, Shirley Hesse; Treasurer, Glenda Muckey; Chaplain, Mavis Skow; and Sgt. of Arms, Marjorie Bueoy.
The Food Pantry needs volunteers to help. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed over the noon hour.
Was voted to move our meeting to the first Thursday of the month so we could set up Bingo.
The first Thursday is July is the fourth, so we will meet on the second Thursday, July 11, for this month only.
Next meeting will be Thursday, July 11, at the Beef. No further business the meeting closed with a prayer led by Mavis Skow.
Shirley Hesse,
President/Secretary
