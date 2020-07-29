The idea to write a children’s book came to Tabby (Allen) Swenson after she had her first baby.
She shared the “silly” dream with her sister, Stephanie (Allen) Kleven one day and joking asked her to be the illustrator.
Tabby, a 2007 MVAO graduate is an English teacher and softball coach at Alexandria High School in Minnesota, and Stephanie, a 2009 MVAO graduate, is a design manager at a seasonal decor and gift company in Willmar, Minn. The sisters started coming up with ideas and storylines on a list on Tabby’s phone.
“We didn’t really talk about it for a couple years after that,” Tabby said. “I came across the note in my phone and started writing down more details for stories. I shared a finished story with her, and she went all in as my illustrator.”
The sisters knew they wanted this book to be the start of a series and wanted the main characters to be siblings.
The characters names in the book “Lonny and Ben Say Goodnight” actually came from their pets. Tabby has a dog named Benny, and Stephanie has a cat named Lonny.
Tabby did a lot of research on publishing companies and met with a few over the phone once the manuscript was accepted.
“When I found one I liked, I was able to pick out formatting options, went through editing phases, and it was in print within a few months,” Tabby said.
The publisher was then in charge of marketing and distribution through Amazon and Barnes & Nobel.
“It was a really a rewarding experience,” she said.
Tabby said she thinks that their favorite part of the publishing process was seeing the illustrations alongside the text for the first time.
“They fit together so perfectly,” Tabby said. “As a graphic and product designer for the company she works for, her expertise is obviously not in illustrating, but I absolutely love what she did with these characters!”
She added that it was also so cool to see the book on Amazon for the first time.
The hardest part for the sisters was finding the perfect time to work on the book.
“Between the two of us in the last four years, we were purchasing homes, planning a wedding and getting married, having a baby, attending grad school, and switching jobs,” Tabby said. “We decided the timing would never be perfect, but it was something we knew we wanted. We jumped in!”
She added the orders, messages of support, and pictures of the book in kids’ hands have been overwhelming.
“We are so grateful and truly touched by all the kind words,” Tabby said.
The sisters will definitely be teaming up to publish another book.
