Did you know a bee can move its wings 200 times in a second?
Twelve youth and adults had the opportunity to learn more about the life of a bee on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Monona County Fairgrounds in Onawa.
Bees are more important than you may think. Nancy McGrain, County 4-H Youth Coordinator, led an activity on pollination using bee bots from toothbrushes and glitter as pollen.
After a snack of honey muffins and chocolate zucchini bread made with honey, Ron Rynders of Sioux Center from the Siouxland Bee Keeping Club brought an “Observation Hive” for everyone to observe bees at work. He also brought his bee equipment that he uses on his hives and told the group about extracting the honey for food consumption.
The group learned many facts, such as every third spoonful of food we eat is dependent on pollination. They also had the opportunity to do the “waggle dance” that the worker bee, who is the female, does to indicate the direction of the food source when she returns to the hive. The participants learned how BEEneficial bees are on a Beetiful morning.
