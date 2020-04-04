In rural Iowa, we are surrounded by agriculture and its impact on America’s economy every day, yet many children in the area are still unsure of the origin of their food. It’s not uncommon for today’s youth to believe chocolate milk is produced by brown cows, or even more surprising, the grocery store.
A group of individuals who saw the need for increased agriculture education came together to create a non-profit organization to address this issue as Siouxland Agriculture in the Classroom was created. Monona County joined this group in 2017.
The Hoffman Agency recently donated $500 to Siouxland in the Classroom. Others in the area that have donated to the program include Security National Bank, First Security Bank, Monona County Cattlemen, and Monona County Farm Bureau Federation.
Students in the area school systems should have the opportunity to learn where their food comes from and interact with individuals involved directly with the agriculture industry. These youth are America’s future buyers, voters, and influencers.
The program implements agriculture into schools in seven-county area and works to make agriculture a regular part of a teacher’s curriculum. All students in grade second and fourth grade in Monona County participate in the program. Siouxland in the Classroom is in 172 classrooms in the seven-county area.
Siouxland Agriculture in the Classroom provides classroom lesson plans for instructors, but is also a resource for presentation and in-class activities.
Meredith Clymer is the Director and Erica Wagner is the Education Specialist for this organization. Their passion for agriculture and agriculture education is obvious if you meet them. Their belief that their jobs aren’t done until every single child knows where their food comes from drives the organization’s success. In the five years since the organization was formed, over 15,000 individuals have been reached with the message.
