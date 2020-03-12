After school fun at the library
Kids attending STEM, the after school program that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, created a castle using straws and connectors. They followed the plans to build their castle. STEM after-school activities occur every Tuesday and Thursdays after school that crafternoon is held at the Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton.

