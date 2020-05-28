To help show support for the Class of 2020, a special Facebook page was created called “Adopt a Senior: MVAOCOU and surrounding area.” These seniors’ last semester of high school was interrupted by the pandemic as they have missed many senior activities and memories that come with it. Many of them also had to cancel or postpone their graduation parties.
Linda Fox started the Facebook page back in mid-April after she got the idea from other group being posted to adopt seniors. Fox said she can’t take credit for the idea because she basically just set up the group and started inviting people.
She added that besides the activities and memories, these seniors also missed the “face-to-face interactions.”
Molly Petersen’s son, Zach Craig, is a senior and said there is an air of excitement, friendship, and camaraderie as seniors are looking forward to the summer ahead and anticipating all of the fun times.
She was at the school when Zach was cleaning out his locker, and it was sad to see an empty hallway.
“No smiles and shouts from your friends, senior shenanigans, or other fun moments,” Petersen said. “No being proud to get out earlier than the rest of the student body. No butterflies of excitement to go practice for graduation.”
In the grand scheme of life, Petersen said these may not be big moments or big memories, but for a senior in high school, they really can be a big deal.
Parents/guardians/family/friends have placed their senior up for “adoption.” They have written a brief biography about the senior (activities, interests, job), their future plans, and posted pictures of the senior.
“I was not surprised it grew quickly,” Fox said. “We have a great group of seniors and a great community. I knew they would want to support them during this time. At a time when they should have been preparing celebrations, they were having everything cancelled. This is a small way we can let them know we have not forgotten.”
People can “Adopt a Senior” or as many as they’d like to. A senior can be adopted more than once. If people want to adopt a senior, they can comment “adopt” on the post and send a private message to the person who posted the picture and work out the details with them.
Different ways that show seniors that they care about them have been posted on the page, including decorating their yard or sending them a gift card//money/flowers or a graduation card.
“Anything to put a smile on their face and let them know that they are loved, and we are so incredibly proud of them,” Fox said.
Some of the gifts ideas include purchasing them a high school yearbook, personalized yard signs, keepsake graduation tassel ornament, and other items specifically for seniors, like a cups and t-shirts.
Zach has gotten a snack box from his 5th/6th grade teacher, and he got a yard sign from his Aunt Sam.
“It was fun to see him excited to open the package from Mrs. Lytle when it came in the mail,” Petersen said. “It’s fun to get any real mail during the quarantine, but when it’s a box with snacks from a former teacher, it meant a lot!”
She added that he is also proud of his yard sign.
“This project won’t replace experiences, but it is a fun way to put a smile on someone else’s face,” Petersen said. “In my opinion, the most important thing you can be is kind. It’s been fun to see kindness spread throughout our community.”
Fox asks people to share and invite people to the “Adopt a Senior” page to anyone so all of the seniors can be included.
She added, “We are still missing a lot of seniors on the page and would love to have more added.”
