The Schleswig Public Library will have a program on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. The program, entitled “Fun with Google Photos,” will be presented by Lowell Lee.
The Summer Reading Program at the Schleswig library will be held on June 24-28 from 1-4 p.m.
Monday will include Robert Swan Magical Mystery Program; Tuesday will have Farm Bureau on “How Apples Grow,” and on Friday, Sheriff Steinkuehler and his K-9 officer Bayou will be the program.
For more information, call 712-676-3470.
