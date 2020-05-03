With all that is going on with COVID-19, Monona County Auditor Peggy Rolph would like to encourage all voters to vote absentee by mail for the safety of poll workers as well as the voters. Officials feel this is one step that can be taken to stop the spread of the virus. They will continue to have polling places for those of you who wish to vote in person, but at a smaller scale.
If you would like an absentee ballot request, please feel free to contact the Monona County Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191. The Secretary of State will also be mailing out absentee requests to all registered voters in Monona County. If you receive one in the mail and have already requested one, there is no need to send a second request in. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Friday, May 22, at 5 pm.
You may also vote in the Auditor Office starting Monday, May 4, and continuing until June 1. Once, again election officials are encouraging voters to vote absentee by mail. They will be providing curbside voting for those of you who wish to vote at the courthouse. Please call for an appointment if the courthouse is still closed to the public.
Notice of Polling Place Changes
Elections officials will be combining Onawa Ward 1, 2, 3, and 4 into one precinct. All four Wards will be voting at the Community Center at 320 10th St. in Onawa.
They will also be combining the Castana precinct with the Arboretum precinct. Castana will now vote at the Conservation Arboretum at 318 E. Iowa Ave. in Onawa.
Feel free to call the Monono County Auditor’s Office with any questions you may have.
