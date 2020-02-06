Absentee ballots are now available in the Auditor’s Office for a special Monona County jail bond election.
Any person unable to get to the polls on March 3 may stop in at the Auditor’s Office at 610 Iowa Ave. in Onawa to absentee vote. The last day to vote in the Auditor’s office is March 2. You may also request an absentee ballot by mail until Feb. 21.
The Auditor’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.