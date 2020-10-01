Absentee voting will begin Monday, Oct. 5, in the Monona County Auditor’s Office when ballots become available.
Any person unable to get to the polls on Nov. 3 General Election may request an absentee ballot by completing an absentee ballot request. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 24.
Call the Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191 for the request form, or visit www.sos.state.ia.us.
The Auditor’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191.
