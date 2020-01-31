All Monona County residents wanting to vote absentee in the March 3 Special Jail Bond Election may do so at the Auditor’s Office in Onawa, or by mail.
You may request an absentee ballot form by calling the Auditor’s Office or stopping in to vote in the office.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Feb. 21. The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s Office is Monday, March 2. The Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. for voting on March 2.
For additional information, contact Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections at 712-433-2191.
