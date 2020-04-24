Absentee ballots for the Primary Election are now available in the Monona County Auditor’s Office.
Any person unable to get to the polls on June 2 may request an absentee ballot by completing an official absentee ballot request. You may call the Monona County Auditor’s Office at 712-433-2191 for the official request form or by going online to www.sos.state.ia.us. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 22.
As an alternative, you may also vote at the Monona County Courthouse. The Auditor’s Office will be encouraging everyone to vote by mail in light of the COVID-19. If you choose to vote at courthouse, the Monona County Auditor’s Office will provide curbside voting.
Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191.
