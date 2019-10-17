Any registered Monona County voter wishing to vote absentee in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, City/School Election may do so at the Monona County Auditor’s Office in Onawa, or make a request on the official absentee ballot request form for the ballot to be mailed.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 25. The Monona County Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 4. The Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
For additional information, contact the Monona County Auditor’s Office, Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Deputy Auditor, at 712-433-2191.
