The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton has been a busy place this summer.
A total of 424 people attended programs at the library this summer. Weekly meetings for story time at the library in June – STEM program by the Extension office, Magician, Solar car Universe, Universe of Paint, Water Universe, Lego Universe, and July 4th parade float.
This year’s theme was “A Universe of Stories.”
Peg Gay, Director of Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library, said 94 weekly reading logs were turned in, 168 teens participated and turned in 334 tickets, and 43 adults completed the weekly reading passport as they read, wrote poems, and turned in original artwork they completed.
On Fridays during June, kids participated in summer reading program as each week there were activities, crafts, games, and reading.
Twenty-five kids participated in the S.T.E.M. program on June 18. S.T.E.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The program was a collaborative effort between the library and ISU Extension & Outreach Monona County. Nancy McGrain and library staff helped kids create stomp rockets and taught them about inclination using a craft to explain what inclination is. A story was also used to help explain things about outer space.
The Magic of Tim Stolba performed at the Mapleton Community Center on June 24. The show was presented by the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library and sponsored by the Fisher-Whiting Friends of the Library. A crowd of over 55 people of all ages enjoyed the show.
Other summer programs at the Mapleton Library included a Solar Car universe,
Universe of Paint, a Universe of Water, and Universe of the Lego Rollercoaster or Volcano program.
Thirteen pets attended the library sleepover and had a great evening with the librarian. They played games, read books, had a marshmallow roast and then slept. When the owners came the following morning to retrieve their pets, they enjoyed milk and donuts with a slideshow showing how their pets spent the night. The book “Good Night Library” by Denise Brennan-Nelson was read to the children and then each child made a scrapbook of the pictures of their pets, which were printed at the library. The kids were so proud of their scrapbooks.
Prizes for the summer reading program, and the magician funding was provided by Friends of the Library and Mapleton BP and Casey’s General Store provided ice cream coupons.
“The summer reading program was a wonderful success, next year the theme is “Imagine Your Story,” said Gay. “If you have any great ideas to keep growing our summer reading program, please share those ideas with the staff at the library.”
