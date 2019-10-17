The annual wine-tasting festival in California Wine Country is in full swing when the body of local vineyard owner, Barry Underwood, is found hidden beneath his wine cellar.
Barry has been missing for six long years, but with the discovery of his body comes a wealth of new clues to solve the mystery.
Join us at the Mapleton library on Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., for another Murder Mystery evening. A Taste for Wine and Murder is a vintage murder, and “you may be a suspect!” No alcohol will be allowed at the library.
Call the library at 712-881-1312 to make your reservation.
