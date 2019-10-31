Reminder! Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your designated precinct locations on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The precinct polling places and addresses for this election are as follows
(These polling places pertain to voters registered in Monona County only):
• Arboretum, 318 E. Iowa Ave., Onawa – Ashton Township, Belvidere Township, Kennebec Township, Lincoln Township, Franklin Township, Turin City; Kennebec Voters in Maple Valley Anthon Oto School District; Ashton, Belvidere, Kennebec, Lincoln, Franklin, Turin City Voters in the West Monona School District; Ashton, Kennebec, Lincoln Voters in the Whiting School District.
• Castana Legion Hall, 111 3rd St., Castana – Center Township, Jordan Township, Castana City; Center, Jordan Voters in Charter Oak Ute School District; Center, Jordan, Castana City Voters in the Maple –Valley- Anthon -Oto School District; Jordan Voters in the West Harrison School District; Jordan Voters in the West Monona School District.
• Mapleton City Office, 513 Main St., Mapleton – Cooper Township, Maple Township, Mapleton City; Cooper, Maple, Mapleton City Voters in the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District
• Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St., Whiting – Fairview Township, Grant Township, Lake Township, West Fork Township, Rodney City, Whiting City; Grant, Rodney City Voters in the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District; Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork Voters in the Westwood School District; Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork, Whiting City Voters in the Whiting School District
• Moorhead Community Bldg., 110 Oak Ave., Moorhead – Soldier Township, Spring Valley Township, Willow Township, Moorhead City, Soldier City; Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow Voters in the Boyer Valley School District; Soldier, Willow, Soldier City Voters in the Charter Oak-Ute School District; Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead City Voters in the West Harrison School District; Spring Valley Voters in the West Monona School District; Willow in the Woodbine School District
• Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa – Onawa Ward 1; Onawa Ward 1 Voters in the West Monona School District.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 316 15th St., Onawa – Onawa Ward 2-Franklin Township; Franklin, Onawa Ward 2 Voters in the West Monona School District.
• Onawa City Office, 914 Diamond St., Onawa – Onawa Ward 3; Onawa Ward 3 Voters in the West Monona School District.
• Courthouse Annex, 610 Iowa Ave., Onawa – Onawa Ward 4; Onawa Ward 4 Voters in the West Monona School District.
• Blencoe Community Bldg., 413 Main St., Blencoe – SE Franklin Township, Sherman Township, Sioux Township, Blencoe City; Sherman, Sioux, SE Franklin, Blencoe City Voters in the West Monona School District; Sioux Voters in West Harrison School District.
• Ute City Hall, 130 Main St., Ute – St. Clair Township, Ute City; St. Clair, Ute City Voters in Charter Oak-Ute School District; St. Clair Voters in Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto School District.
**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES:The residents of Rodney City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St, Whiting.
**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Turin City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Arboretum, 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa.
**NOTICE OF PLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Soldier City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Moorhead Community Bldg., Moorhead.
Contact the Auditor’s Office at 712-433-2191 as to absentee voting if you are unable to go to the polls on Tuesday. Last day to absentee vote in the Auditor’s Office is Tuesday, Nov. 4, until 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.