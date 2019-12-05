On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Santa will be making a trip to Charter Oak. Santa Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Charter Oak Community Building. All kids are welcome. Each child will get a goody bag, and there will be lots of prize drawings. This event is sponsored by the Charter Oak Commercial Club.
The Festival of Trees in Mapleton opens to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Willow Vale Golf Course. It will be open Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 7 through Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Activities get underway in Schleswig on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a craft show, bake sale, and luncheon held in conjunction with Annual Santa Claus Day.
Events will be held at the Schleswig Community Building from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 4-H Club will have a bake sale and UCC Church will serve lunch beginning at 9 a.m. There will be 40 tables of crafts/craft-related and vendor items, including toys, jewelry, clothing, wooden items, stepping stones, floral, lighted yard art, lighted canvas prints, painting, and much more.
Santa Claus will have goodies for the children from 10 a.m. to noon.
Also on Saturday will be the Toys for Tots and Santa Claus at the Castana Community Center from 1-4 p.m.
Battle Creek will be celebrating the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a craft show at the community building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will have their holiday chance table from noon to 2 p.m., and Willow Dale Nursing Home will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. with Santa.
Celebrate the Birth of Christ with a live nativity at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 608 Fifth St. in Battle Creek from 5-7 p.m. You can drive or walk by many displays of the story of Our Savior’s Birth.
Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home will be having a Remembrance Service on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 2 p.m. at the funeral home in Mapleton.
A community spaghetti supper will be held at the Festival of Trees in Mapleton on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Willow Vale Golf Course. The meal will start at 4 p.m. with holiday music performed by the MVAOCOU Jazz Choir. The meal is a free will donation.
The Mapleton library will
