Residents of Mapleton, Danbury, Smithland, Oto, Anthon, Rodney, Moorhead, Soldier, Castana, Ute contribute to Mapleton Food Pantry
The Mapleton Food Pantry wants to thank everyone for the food and money donation given to the Mapleton Food Pantry. The shelves have never looked so full.
Money donations are way down, so there is still time to send a donation to help pay for lights, heat, and groceries needed later in the year.
There were 21 families adopted for the Adopt-A-Family program that helped 35 adults and 48 children. All of the individuals and organizations that helped make this a nice Christmas for those less fortunate are greatly appreciated.
Remember, the Mapleton Food Pantry takes clothing, small appliances, knick knacks, and toys all year, and they are given free to anyone coming in. The Mapleton Food Pantry had 292 families take advantage of this part of the pantry.
The Mapleton Food Pantry gives a three-day supply of food for those having a rough time and needing food. Residents in the towns of Mapleton, Danbury, Smithland, Oto, Anthon, Rodney, Moorhead, Soldier, Castana, and Ute may utilize the Mapleton Food Pantry.
For the year, the Mapleton Food Pantry had 26 families consisting of 96 people were served. This totaled 79 food boxes that were given out for in 2019.
Other expenses for the year are $150 for pest control, $564 for the phone, $2,457 for heat and lights, and groceries totaled $1,178.
The Mapleton Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. It is closed for lunch, but reopens from 12:30-3 p.m. on those days. For emergencies, call Connie at 712-889-2102 or 712-253-9106
For those bringing in stuff and the Mapleton Food Pantry is closed, there is a key at the liquor store next door. Please no computers, TVs, or large items.
