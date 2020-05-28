The Crawford County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that grants totaling $52,630 were recently awarded to COVID-19 response efforts in Crawford County as part of its spring grant cycle.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for its traditional grant cycle to go towards COVID-19 response within the county.
The goal of this COVID-19 grant funding was to assist organizations offering emergency assistance to vulnerable populations across the county. Funding priorities included assisting healthcare, senior citizens, and those facing food insecurity.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board:
• Crawford County Hunger Fighters; Drive-Through Food Distribution Program Support; $5,000.
• Crawford County Memorial Hospital; Protective Equipment/Supplies, Training, and Testing Kits for COVID-19; $3,526.
• Denison Care Center; Care Packages and Tablets for Resident Connections; $3,526.
• Eventide Lutheran Home; Personal Protective Equipment and Supplies; $15,000.
• Manilla Manor; Personal Protective Equipment and Supplies; $3,526.
• Reed Place; Personal Protective Equipment and Supplies; $3,526.
• Temporary Aid Program (TAP); Crawford County Food Pantry Support; $15,000
• WESCO Industries; Protective Equipment and Remote Client Connections; $3,526.
The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grant making throughout the county.
Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.
To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Chair, Janine Kock of Westside; Vice Chair, Matt Lujano of Westside; Secretary/Treasurer, Adam Ullrich, Esq. of Denison; Nikki Ahart of Dow City; Scott Bowker of Denison; Kelly Sonnichsen of Denison; Steve Vollstedt of Manilla; Sarah Weinbrandt of Charter Oak; and Alan Weiss of Schleswig.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
(0) comments
