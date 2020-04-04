Enjoying a “Winter Break Out” day at the Ida Grove Recreation Center in Ida Grove on Saturday, March 14, was what 16 4-H’ers and friends were doing.
To start the morning off, everyone joined in on a get-to-know each other game to get familiar with names of those attending.
After a snack, the group then used teamwork and thinking skills to figure out a “break out” activity called “Missing Recess.” It was the beginning of a new school year, and while going over the daily schedule, the recess schedule was missed. The task was to find the schedule. It was a fun time figuring out different combinations to get to their goal.
After lunch, youth had another task. Mr. Lemoncello didn’t check all the nooks and crannies in the library and left some kids in the library until morning. How do you get out? Youth worked as a team figuring out answers to clues to eventually break out.
The afternoon was enjoyed by playing in the gym or going swimming. The day went fast, and before you know it, time to go home.
Evaluations showed a unanimous vote of everyone having a great day and would love to have another day like this next year.
Those adults helping with the day were Nancy McGrain, County Youth Coordinator, and volunteers, Sandy Smith and Deanna Shupe.
