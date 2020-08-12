Do you know Morse code or sign language? Five youth in fourth to sixth grade from Monona County joined Nancy McGrain, County 4-H Youth Coordinator, other staff and volunteers at Camp Nebowa by Blue Lake on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about communicating in different ways.
Social distancing wasn’t a problem with this little group, staying apart from each other and having all their supplies in an individual bag to work with and take home.
After orientation and playing a game of tossing an imaginary ball to someone and calling out a number your finger was on the imaginary ball to answer a question, the day began with Morse code.
The morning sessions were learning about Morse code and making a telegraph light a bulb with their dots and dashes. Next on the agenda was relaxing with some Yoga. After Yoga, Andrea Porter, Monona County Naturalist, talked about how animals communicate, and youth had to figure out what animal it was by listening to clues
After a sack lunch brought from home, Camp at Nebowa isn’t camp without enjoying the outdoors with archery, swimming, and kayaking. Butch Bowman, Monona County SESS instructor, led the group to shooting at targets. With a little group, they were able to try many times to hit the target.
Water fun of kayaking and swimming were next. Andrea gave instructions on how to use the kayak safely before getting in the water and enjoying. When they had enough of kayaking, they enjoyed swimming in the lake. Thanks to Tayah Struble, we had her as lifeguard in case anyone needed help.
When done with water fun, all were introduced to sign language and given a pamphlet of the alphabet and different signs. One made the comment “I’m going to take this home and practice so I can talk to my mom in sign language.”
Before leaving, Nancy asked each to describe the day in two words. Responses were awesome, exciting, fun, interesting adventurous, and fun experiences. They all said they definitely would like to do it again with no changes.
Thanks to helpers, Melissa Beermann, Andrea Porter, Butch Bowman, and Tayah Struble for making camp a memorable, fun event. Those attending were Blazen Beermann, Caden Scheer, Lincoln Gotto, Emily Grell and Lydia Grell. The cost of the camp was to bring non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
