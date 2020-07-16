By Jenna Comes
The Monona County Fair will take place July 14-19, but it will look a different this year due to the coronavirus.
With everything being shutdown, Monona County Fair Board President Chris Beedle said the community needed something to do and something to get them out and entertain themselves.
“We (fair board) felt that the community needed something to look forward to,” Beedle said.
The fairgrounds will only be open to the public starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, through Saturday, July 18, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.
Beedle said it has been a challenge to schedule things for this year’s fair with everything changing weekly and still changing.
“We have done the best we can to keep up-to-date with all the state, local, and public health recommendations with social distancing and sanitation,” he said. It’s been a challenge to find the answers to those as there are a million different answers.
Beedle said there will be lots of signage and sanitation on the fairgrounds.
Extra hand washing stations and sanitizing stations will be available on the fairgrounds. Social distancing and mask wearing is strongly recommended. If you are feeling any symptoms, please stay home.
“We are depending on the public to do their best to social distance,” Beedle said. “We need the public’s help in doing this. This is the key to being able to pull this thing off successfully.”
There will be no open class this year and no indoor commercial vendor booths.
Normally, the fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 15, with the opening ceremonies. The fair board made the decision to cancel the 2020 opening ceremonies as there will be no fair queen contest, little princesses contest, or 4-H pie auction.
A drive-in movie will be held at dusk on Wednesday, July 15, at the free stage. The movie will be “Field of Dreams.”
Thursday through Sunday on the fairgrounds there will be entertainment on the free stage and in the grandstand.
There will be some food vendors on the grounds and in pit area for the fair events.
On Thursday, July 16, Bobby Figeuora will be on the free stage from 5-7 p.m. 4-H members participating in the Share the Fun will perform on the free stage prior to 4 p.m.
For all of the free stage events, people are asked to bring their own chairs.
The featured event in the grandstand on Thursday will be the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull. The beer garden will be open during the grandstand events.
Beedle said every night after the grandstand event, the area will be cleaned up and sprayed down with disinfectant.
Country Knot will start things off on Friday, July 17, on the free stage as they will perform from 4-5:30 p.m. Bobby Figeuora will be back on the free stage from 5:30-7 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the MidWest Off Road Rodeo will be in the grandstand.
This year there will not be a kids carnival, activities, or jump pillow.
On Saturday, July 17, on the free stage starting at 4 p.m. will be the Brothers Walker, and Special K’z the Clown will be near the stage starting at 5 p.m. The Demo Derby will start at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. There will be a fireworks show during intermission.
The Monona County Fair Parade will be on Sunday, July 19. Parade registration and line-up will start at 12 p.m. north of the fairgrounds. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Following the parade will be the raffle drawing for the ATV/Trailer at 3 p.m. on the free stage. The quilt auction will also be held at this time (normally it is held during opening ceremonies).
At 3 p.m. a cornhole tournament will get underway. The 4-H awards ceremony will be on the free stage on Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. The final event on the free stage for the Monona County Fair will be Rick Powell and Friends starting at 3:30 p.m.
“We are hoping everybody stays safe and we can get through it, and we can look forward to 2021 as normal as possible,” Beedle said.
He added that the fair board has done so much to build up the Monona County Fair, and they hope they can step it up another notch next year.
Other big change to the 2020 Monona County Fair will be with the 4-H/FFA livestock shows.
All the livestock shows will not be open to the public, and the barn area will also be closed to the general public this year. Livestock entries will be on the grounds for a limited time, about 24 hours. Animals will be checking in and loading out at different times all week.
“It was a hard decision to make,” said Melissa Beermann, Monona County Extension Director.
Only exhibitors and limited families will be allowed in the show arena or barns. Wristbands will be issued and required for admittance into 4-H barns and the arena. Families are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for shows in the arena.
Beermann said the Extension Office is working on a way to live-stream the livestock shows.
Changes also had to be made to the livestock show schedule. The first show on the schedule is the horse show on Tuesday, July 14, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15, at 8 a.m., will be the sheep/goat show, and the rabbit show will be at 12:30 p.m.
Two shows, the dog show and pet show, have been canceled due to CDC recommendations.
The beef show has been moved to Friday, July 17, at 8 a.m., and the poultry show will be at 2 p.m. The swine show will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.
The senior showmanship contest will conclude their schedule of events on Sunday at 5 p.m.
This year, 4-H members won’t have a conference with the judges about their entries. Members will drop off their entries at a scheduled time on July 13-14. Judges will come in on Wednesday, July 15, to judge the entries.
4-H entrees will not be on display for the public to see this year. After the projects are judged, pictures will be taken of the displays and projects selected for the Iowa State Fair. A slideshow will be put together and posted on the Monona County Extension Facebook page.
