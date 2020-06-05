Fair time is approaching and it is time to enter the 2020 Monona County Fair Queen and Little Princess contests! If you are interested in representing Monona County then come and join the fun. **Due to Covid-19 fair-related activities, including the Queen contest and the Opening Ceremony, may look different this year. The fairboard is monitoring all the data and proceed in the safest manner possible.
Monona County Fair Queen Contest rules:
1. Each contestant must be at least 16 years of age and not more than 21 years of age on August 13, 2020, the first day of the Iowa State Fair.
2. The contestant must never have been married nor have children.
3. Entrants must be residents of Monona County or an adjoining county AND attend a school having all or part of its district in Monona County AND the majority of her activities are in Monona County. Please do not hesitate to call the chairperson for clarification.
4. Each contestant must be a member of at least one worthwhile youth organization in her community.
5. No professional model is eligible for the Monona County Fair Queen Contest.
6. Any contestant who has competed in the state fair finals or in a county fair queen contest other than Monona County may not compete again.
7. Each contestant is to submit a completed entry form, including a wallet size head and shoulders photograph of herself, postmarked no later than Thursday, June 25, 2020 to the Queen Contest Chair, along with $35.00 entry or sponsor fee payable to the ‘Monona County Fair Association’. (Photo may also be emailed) NO exceptions! If you send a professional photo, please include the photographer’s release as this is required by the newspapers.
8. **The date of the queen contestant preliminary interviews and competition will be Monday, July 13th (morning) in or near Mapleton at 9:00 am (location & exact time tentative) .
9. Queen will be selected by a competent committee on:
A. Personality, attitude, appearance, awareness, and communication skills.
B. Leadership qualities, citizenship, community activities, and extracurricular activities.
10. Each contestant is to appear in the following dress:
A. Evening gown.
B. A casual outfit of her choice
11. The queen will appear for the Monona County Fair Board in official capacities as requested until her successor is crowned. If the queen fails to effectively represent the Monona County Fair Board, she will be asked to return all prizes won and relinquish her title.
12. The Monona County Fair Queen Committee and Monona County Fairboard reserve the right to change the foregoing rules and regulations at any time as may be deemed expedient.
13. **The winner of the Monona County Fair Queen Contest will compete in the 2020 Iowa State Fair Queen Pageant on August 11-15, 2020. Room accommodations and meals will be provided during her stay in Des Moines. Transportation to and from Des Moines is not provided.
14. Fair queen contestants can be sponsored by individual persons, businesses, or area organizations. Contestants may have one or two sponsors.
15. **The 2020 Royalty will be asked to assist with various functions at the 2020 Monona County Fair beginning Thursday morning, July 16, 2020.
16. The 2020 Royalty will be asked to assist with the 2021 preliminary judging and be present at the 2021 Monona County Fair Queen Contest.
17. Entry forms are available online at www.mononacountyfair.com Photos will not be returned.
**The coronation of the 2020 Fair Queen and Little Princess is planned to take place during the Monona County Fair Opening Ceremony at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15th.
A panel of judges will be selecting the Queen and First Runner-up. Contestants will vote for Miss Congeniality. If you are selected as one of these three, you will be expected to be on the fairgrounds as much as possible, greeting visitors, doing interviews, and presenting ribbons and trophies.
For complete rules, entry form, and details please visit www.mononacountyfair.com . If you have ANY questions or concerns please feel free to contact me.
Monona County Fair Queen Chairperson: Sharyl Bruning, 712-880-7749
Monona County Fair Little Princess Contest information
The Monona County Fair Little Princess Contest is still planning to be held during the Monona County Fair at this time. Judging will be held in the Mapleton or Onawa area on July 13. The rules are as follows.
Monona County Fair Princess Contest Rules
1. Little Princess candidates must be sponsored by individual persons, businesses, or area organizations. Contestants may have one or two sponsors
2. The cost to sponsor a girl is $20 per entry.
3. Each contestant MUST be 6 years old by July 10, 2020, and no more than 8 years old on Aug. 31, 2020.
4. Each contestant MUST have completed first grade.
5. Each contestant MUST reside in Monona County OR attend school in Monona County.
6. Any contestant who has NOT been a finalist in a previous Monona County Little Princess contest may re-enter, provided they meet all other requirements (age/grade).
7. Each contestant will be judged on poise, personality, overall appearance, and citizenship.
8. Completed entry form, along with school picture must be postmarked by Thursday, June 25, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Entry forms may be mailed to Emily Low, 15 Elmwood Drive, Mapleton, IA 51034.
Pictures may also be emailed to BruninAgLife@gmail.com.
