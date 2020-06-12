Band Awards
The MVAO Bands are rebuilt. The MVAOCOU High School Band membership was 46 for the 2019-20 school year and will likely remain in the 40-50 member range.
The high school concert band had an excellent year performing on two concerts. Our year was cut short due to COVID-19. We missed out on the opportunity to travel to Chicago, IHSMA Large Group Festival and our end-of-the-year Awards Concert. The band
continued to take on more challenging literature and perform it at a high level. Due to lack of teaching time, our literature level may need to be lowered in the coming years.
The MVAOCOU Ram Marching Band performed at 4 home football games. The band performed well and continues to display a great sense of discipline and pride in their accomplishments.
The MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition performed on one concert and four festivals before having our year cut short by COVID-19. The band started their year at the Triton Jazz Festival placing second of twelve bands in Class 2A. The band participated in the
Morningside Jazz Festival placing second of 15 bands in Class 2A. The band performed at the Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Jazz Festival in LeMars failing to place in the top 5 of 17 bands in Class 2A. The band performed at the Hoover Jazz Festival in Des Moines placing second of 10 bands in Class 2A. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was unable to perform at the Coyote Jazz Festival and the Iowa Jazz Championships to which they were invited for a third straight year. Ben Kovarna, BeauMohr, Lindsey Sisco, Claire Mikkelson, Will Forbes, Ryan Weber and Sydney Fundermann were winners of various soloist awards.
It is still exciting to see students get involved in various individual and small group events. Students auditioned for All State and honor bands. Several students were preparing to perform a solo at the IHSMA Solo/Small Ensemble Festival in April before schools closed.
Below is a list of letter winners and other awards for the year.
1st Year Letterwinners
Emily Kovarna, Will Forbes, Cadence Koenigs, Beau Mohr, Rachel Shupe, Sky Bohlin, Delayne Hart, Caidem Preston, Sam Henschen, Skylar Hoskins
2nd Year Letterwinners
Ryan Weber, Alexia Adkins, Dawson Bolinger, Sydney Fundermann, Maggie Hamman, Claire Mikkelson
3rd Year Letterwinners
Lindsey Sisco
4th Year Letterwinners
Ben Kovarna
NWIBA Honor Band Audition
Emily Kovarna (selected), Will Forbes (selected), Rachel Shupe, Ryan Weber (selected), Benjamin Kovarna (selected), Lindsey Sisco (selected)
All State Auditions
Emily Kovarna, Will Forbes, Ryan Weber, Benjamin Kovarna
All State Jazz Band Audition
Emily Kovarna (selected, Bari sax), Benjamin Kovarna (selected, 2nd trumpet)
Western Valley
Conference Honor Band
Cadence Koenigs, Alexia Adkins, Rachel Shupe, MadiSynne Gigaroa, Mia Welte, Maggie Hamman, Delayne Hart, Elijah Kemper, Leslie Hamman, Teresa Johnson, Annamarie Mallory, Ben Schram
Cyclone Honor Band
Emily Kovarna, Rachel Shupe, Marcus Pegram, Ben Kovarna
IHSMA Solo/Small
Ensemble Festival
Event Cancelled
Northwest Iowa Honors Orchestra
Emily Kovarna
High Participation Point Awards
Freshman: Emily Kovarna-205; Annamarie Mallory-105
Sophomore: Will Forbes-165; Rachel Shupe-155
Junior: Ryan Weber-170; Ben Schram-115
Senior: Benjamin Kovarna-230; Lindsey Sisco-160
Senior Awards
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Sydney Fundermann
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Ben Kovarna
------
Choir Awards
Participation Awards:
Cadance Adkins, Rachel Allen, Haley Block, Gabe Bohlin, Scott Bowman, Nicholas Collins, Hunter Dixon, Molly Fitzpatrick, Jayme Fox, MadiSynne Gigaroa, Delayne Hart, Kailey Hicks, Maycie Howland, Paige Laughlin, Lauren McMillan, Hailey Mead, TJ Nutt, Noah Oberreuter, Kalvin Prell, Jordan Richardson, Destiny Roling, Emily Sorensen, Lily Stodola, Lariya Templeton, Sidney Trucke, Jaxson Welte, Destiny Widemon, Madison Wimmer, Kenna Wolf
First Year
Letter Winners:
Skylar Hoskins, Skylar Kennedy, Kolby Nutt, Brianna Templeton, Austin Lewis, Will Forbes, Riley Gosch, Chloe Marshall, Jared Weaver, Kylie Bohm, Katie Brenner, Kiley Davis, Chase Fox, Gracie Friedrichsen, Taylor Fundermann, Emily Kovarna, Annamarie Mallory, Tyler Ohlmeier, Erica Ortner, Leah Parker, Paytin Porter, Ashley Rosener
Second Year
Letter Winners:
Tayler Capron, Jade Hadley, Kade Ohlmeier, Chris Craig, Leslie Hamman, Teresa Johnson, Cadence Koenigs, Beau Mohr, James Weaver
Third Year
Letter Winners:
Dawson Bolinger, Shelby Davis, Claire Mikkelson, Marcus Pegram, Maria Swanson, Lexi Weber, Mia Welte, Hannah Bohm, Katy Krohn, Loryn Schultz, Leslie Zamago
Four Year
Letter Winners:
Alexia Adkins, Abbi Boysen, Sydney Fundermann, Maggie Hamman, Ben Kovarna, Ellen Mallory, Lindsey Sisco, Jacob Welte, Sydney Welte
(Voted on by students)
Outstanding Freshman in Choir - Ashley Rosener
Outstanding Sophomore in Choir - Will Forbes
Outstanding Junior in Choir - Loryn Schultz
Outstanding Senior Female in Choir - Ellen Mallory
Outstanding Senior Male in Choir - tie between Ben Kovarna & Jacob Welte
Outstanding Overall Senior in Choir - Lindsey Sisco
Ram Musicianship Award (Chosen by directors): Lindsey Sisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.