Another child reaches a goal of reading 1,000 books before kindergarten. Morgan Comes, daughter of Daniel and Jenna Comes, participated in the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library’s program and completed it this week.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a national program that many libraries participate in.
Early literacy is so important in every child’s life. Studies show that by age three, a child’s brain has reached 80% of it’s adult volume. The brain develops quickest during the child’s first 1,000 days of life.
Toddler’s brains create up to two million new connections every second. Having early experiences is a key factor in their brain development, learning language skills, and special bonding experiences with parents and care givers.
Those who participate in the Mapleton Library program get a treat for each 100 books read, and then a back pack with goodies when they complete the program. If you are interested in the program, call the library at 712-881-1312.
