On May 9, Dr. Kayla Schmidt was united in marriage with D.J. Monaghan in Ashland, Mo.
Kayla is the daughter of Russell and Christine Schmidt, both RN’s and nurse practitioners.
D.J. is the son of Mr. Keith Monaghan and Wendy Dutton.
Also taking part in the services was Leah Schmidt, who is an ultra-sound technician in Columbia, Mo. She is Kayla’s sister.
D.J. is the great-grandson of Alice and Charlie Griffin, who ran a third generation drugstore in Mapleton for many years. The business was started by Dr. Francis Griffin back in 1878. Dr. Griffin was from Massachusetts and attended medical school at Rush Medical in Chicago. He served as a medical officer with General Sherman during the Civil War.
