Gotto, Brouillette wed Jul 5, 2019

Brian and Dana Brouillette of Mapleton wed on April 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury. Dana is the daughter of Jeff and Diane Gotto of Ute. Brian is the son of Tom and Gaylene Brouillette of Mapleton.
