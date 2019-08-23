Joseph and Linda Weber of West Point, Neb., announce the engagement of their daughter, Brenda Weber, to Jonathon Zgainer. Brenda is the granddaughter of Arline Sasges of Mapleton.
Brenda is a 2005 graduate from West Point High School and graduated from Clarkson College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She currently works at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Neb.
Jonathon is a 2005 graduate from Bellevue East. He joined the Nebraska Air Guard 15th Refueling Wing as a medic in 2011. TSgt Zgainer is currently working full-time at the Nebraska National Guard base in Lincoln, Neb.
The couple is getting married Sept. 28 in Omaha, Neb.
