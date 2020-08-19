Mahanaim Peterson and Benjamin Crampton of Schleswig announce their engagement to be married.
Parents of the bride are Kevin and Cristi Bjork of Charter Oak. Parents of the groom are Rick and Carol Crampton of Kiron.
Mahanaim is a 2006 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute and a 2011 graduate of WITCC. She is a pharmacy technician at Hy-Vee.
Benjamin is a 2002 graduate of Denison and then attended Kirkwood after serving three tours overseas in the Marine Corp. He is a UPS driver.
The couple lives in Schleswig and will be married Oct. 24 in Denison.
