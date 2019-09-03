Morgan, Hazard to wed Sept. 14

Kayla Morgan of Mapleton and Austin Hazard of Anthon will wed on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Battle Creek.
Kayla is the daughter of Phillip and Kera Morgan of Mapleton. She is employed at Lincoln Premium Poultry, and is a 2015 MVAO High School and 2019 graduate of Iowa State University.
Austin is the son of Scott and Rhonda Hazard on Anthon. He is employed at Jindra Angus, and is a 2015 graduate of MVAO High School and 2019 graduate of Iowa State University
The couple’s wedding reception will be held at the Anthon Community Center in Anthon. They will make their home in Clarkson, Neb.
