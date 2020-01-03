Kolbe, Weed will exchange vows in June ceremony

Mike and Tammy Kolbe of Harlan announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa, to Tanner Weed, son of Randy and Lori Weed of Charter Oak.
The couple is planning to marry on June 6 in Denison.
Lisa is a 2013 graduate of Harlan Community High School and a 2017 graduate of Iowa State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in child, adult and family services. She is employed as a foster care and adoption home study worker with LSI.
Tanner is a 2012 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute High School and a 2014 graduate of Iowa Western Community College where he was awarded an Associate of Applied Science degree in agri-business technology. He is engaged in farming and employed with Sorensen Farms and Tiling LLC.
