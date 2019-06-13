Steve and Stacie Halbur of Danbury are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Jo, to Ryan Daniel Dougherty, son of Dan Dougherty of Mapleton and Mary Joan Dougherty of Sioux City.
Samantha received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Wayne State College in 2018 and is currently a sixth grade teacher at MVAO.
Ryan received a Bachelor of Science degree in business education from Wayne State College in 2018 and is currently the business teacher at Westwood Community High School.
The wedding is planned for Aug. 3.
