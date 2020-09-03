Whitney Goslar and Robert Gustin announce their upcoming wedding. Their wedding will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
Parents are Mitch and Amanda Gustin of Story City, Joe and Michelle Kane of Mapleton, Chad Goslar of Ute, and Kevin and Wynn Dau of Denison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.