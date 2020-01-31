Scott and Renee Knaack of Correctionville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alycen, to Andrew O’Neal of Hornick. Andrew is the son of Dennis and Amy O’Neal.
Alycen is a 2017 graduate of River Valley Community Schools and is pursuing a degree in Elementary Education at the University of South Dakota.
Andrew is a 2016 graduate of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools and a 2019 graduate of Morningside College with an Agronomy degree. Andrew is currently farming alongside his father on their family farm in Hornick.
The couple is planning a Sept. 5, 2020, wedding in Sioux City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.