Morgan Dannielle Baxter and Andrew Michael Christiansen of Ute announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Morgan is the daughter of Danny and Jeanna Baxter of Woodbine. She is currently employed at Verizon Wireless in Onawa.
Andrew is the son of Lorne and Brenda Christiansen of Ute. He is currently employed at Bomgaar’s in Mapleton and Iowa Select Farms.
Their wedding will take place on Aug. 8 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with a reception to follow at Boulder’s Conference Center in Denison.
