Four generations
Buy Now

Four generations got together for a photo on Saturday, July 27, in Denison. Pictured are, front row from left to right, Myra Williams, Lincoln Saltz, Ramon Williams, William Saltz, Charlotte Saltz, Madelyn Saltz. Back row, Kelsey Saltz and Phyllis Kragel. Ramon and Myra Williams are the parents of Phyllis Kragel (Williams) of Denison. Phyllis and Scott Kragel and David Grindle are parents of Kelsey Saltz (Grindle) of Charter Oak. Josh and Kelsey Saltz are parents of Charlotte, Madelyn, William, and newest addition, Lincoln Saltz of Papillion, Neb.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.