Shauna DeVries and Tony Berry are proud to announce the birth of their son, Tucker
David Berry.
Tucker was born on Sept. 2, 2020, at 8:03 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Angella DeVries of Rodney, Mr. and Mrs. Earl DeVries of Little Sioux, and Mary Berry and the late Robert Bridgeman of Mapleton.
Great-grandparents are Joe and Joanne Fleck of Rodney, and great-great-grandparent is Lottie Pierce of Onawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.