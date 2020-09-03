Tyler and Jessica Meleney announce the birth of their son, Lawrence Joseph Meleney, born Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Lawrence weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Tyler is the grandson of the late Lawrence and Marguerite Nelson. Baby Lawrence is named after his beloved great-grandpas, Lawrence Nelson and Joseph Meyering, and a close friend, Dj Gnader. He is blessed to have the best guardian angels.
