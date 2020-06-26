Kaden Robert Hanson was born on May 12, 2020, at Ft. Benning Hospital in Columbus, Ga., to CPT Jaime Oberg–Hanson and CPT Matthew Hanson of Phenix City, Ala.
Kaden weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20” long.
Grandparents are Sue and Steve Oberg of Mapleton and Miriam and Darwin Hanson of Villisca.
Great-grandparents are Robert and Gloria Oberg of Wakefield, Neb.; David and Anne Sextro of Sun City, Ariz.; the late Carol and LaVern Flikkema and Robert and Annabelle Hanson.
If you wish to send the parents a congratulatory card, their address is 67 Lincolnshire Lane. Phenix City, AL 36870.
