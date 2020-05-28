Chase and Heather Collins of Sloan announce the birth of their first child, Evangeline Ann Collins.
Evie was born on March 10, 2020, in Sioux City. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Proud grandparents are Shawn and Jill Collins of Mapleton and Tom and BettyAnn Franke of Hayfield, Minn.
