Blakelyn Nichole LeFebvre
Buy Now

Garret and Michaela LeFebvre of Mapleton announce the birth of their daughter, Blakelyn Nichole LeFebvre. She was born on Thursday, April 2, at 8:10 a.m. and weighed 10.7 pounds and was 21.5 inches long. Blakelyn is joined by big sisters Emerson and Rylan and big brother Grayden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.