Berkley Reid Hopkins was born on Wednesday, May 29, at 1:58 a.m., at Burgess Health Center in Onawa. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Parents are Brandtly Hopkins and Kaiti Ladd of Mapleton.
Grandparents are Dale and Shelly Hopkins of Mapleton, Kathleen Ingram of Holstein, and Mark and Christina Archer of Moorhead.
